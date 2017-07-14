Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Champlin during the weeks of June 14 to June 27.

June 14

100 block of Miller Road: Property damage — traffic accident

100 block of Miller Road: Theft no pay — gasoline

9600 block of Parkside Trail: Property damage traffic accident

June 15

100 block of East Hayden Lake Road: Theft — miscellaneous

10900 block of West River Rosd: Theft — gasoline

11900 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage traffic accident

Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident

June 16

Sunset Drive and Independence Avenue: Alcohol — adults cited

Dayton Road and Valley Forge Lane: Terroristic threats — adult arrest

8500 block of South Pond Trail: Assault — adult arrest

June 17

Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Personal injury — traffic accident

June 18

12000 block of Champlin Drive: Theft no pay — gasoline

131st Avenue and Valley Forge Lane: Drugs — adult arrest

June 19

Champlin Drive and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

11300 block of Preserve Lane: Harassment — female receiving harassment

Dayton Road and Depue Drive: Drugs — juvenile cited

11300 block of Rosemill Lane: Burglary — bicycle

June 20

12000 block of Maryland Coutt: Theft — mail

11900 block of Emery Village Drive: Robbery — juveniles arrested

June 22

Highway 169 and Dowlin Street: Alcohol — juvenile cited

June 23

12000 block of Nevada Court: Theft from auto — electronics

11500 block of Theatre Drive: Theft no pay — taxi services

June 24

200 block of Lowell Road: Theft — scam

June 25

12200 block of Zealand Circle North: Assault — adult arrest

June 26

7200 block of 117th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident

11800 block of Edgewood Avenue: Tamper with MV

June 27

11600 block of Utah Avenue: Harassment — male receiving harassment

Champlin officers also responded to six verbal disputes, 16 loud music/noise complaints, 28 suspicious activities, 16 traffic complaints, 12 residential/business alarms, 24 animal complaints, 68 medical/welfare calls and four juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 166 traffic citations.