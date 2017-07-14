Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Champlin during the weeks of June 14 to June 27.
June 14
100 block of Miller Road: Property damage — traffic accident
100 block of Miller Road: Theft no pay — gasoline
9600 block of Parkside Trail: Property damage traffic accident
June 15
100 block of East Hayden Lake Road: Theft — miscellaneous
10900 block of West River Rosd: Theft — gasoline
11900 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage traffic accident
Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident
June 16
Sunset Drive and Independence Avenue: Alcohol — adults cited
Dayton Road and Valley Forge Lane: Terroristic threats — adult arrest
8500 block of South Pond Trail: Assault — adult arrest
June 17
Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Personal injury — traffic accident
June 18
12000 block of Champlin Drive: Theft no pay — gasoline
131st Avenue and Valley Forge Lane: Drugs — adult arrest
June 19
Champlin Drive and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
11300 block of Preserve Lane: Harassment — female receiving harassment
Dayton Road and Depue Drive: Drugs — juvenile cited
11300 block of Rosemill Lane: Burglary — bicycle
June 20
12000 block of Maryland Coutt: Theft — mail
11900 block of Emery Village Drive: Robbery — juveniles arrested
June 22
Highway 169 and Dowlin Street: Alcohol — juvenile cited
June 23
12000 block of Nevada Court: Theft from auto — electronics
11500 block of Theatre Drive: Theft no pay — taxi services
June 24
200 block of Lowell Road: Theft — scam
June 25
12200 block of Zealand Circle North: Assault — adult arrest
June 26
7200 block of 117th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident
11800 block of Edgewood Avenue: Tamper with MV
June 27
11600 block of Utah Avenue: Harassment — male receiving harassment
Champlin officers also responded to six verbal disputes, 16 loud music/noise complaints, 28 suspicious activities, 16 traffic complaints, 12 residential/business alarms, 24 animal complaints, 68 medical/welfare calls and four juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 166 traffic citations.