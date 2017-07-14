Albertville Farmers Market in full swing, to host live concerts

The Albertville Lions Club is sponsoring five live concerts at the Albertville Farmers Market throughout the summer on the second and fourth Thursdays of July and August. The Rena Haus Band will be the feature band playing Thursday, July 20.

The Albertville Lions Ninth Annual Farmers Market has 18 seasonal vendors offering their products for sale.

The market features area growers from the Albertville and surrounding area. The market is a great opportunity for area residents to get fresh produce from local growers. There is also a limited variety of food related products and craft items available weekly. Albertville’s Market is unique in that customers are able to shop under a covered shelter out of the rain and in the shade.

The market will run every Thursday through Sept. 28. Hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Each Thursday the Lions will sponsor live music from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Live Concerts will run from 6 to 9 p.m. The Whitesidewalls will be performing July 27. These concerts will be at no charge to the public. Bring your lawn chair and cooler and enjoy some great music. On the first Thursday of August and September, the Lions will sponsor a Classic Car Show.

On Aug. 31, the Lions will sponsor an Antique Tractor show. These shows are for local collectors to showcase their Classics. There is no charge to enter these events and anyone is welcome to attend. The Lions will offer limited concessions including brats, hotdogs, chips, and refreshments at the Farmers Market throughout the season.

There is still open vendor space available at the market. Vendors will be allowed to use a tent cover in the open booth area. Booth space is offered at a weekly or a seasonal rate.

Anyone interested in renting booth space during the Albertville Farmers Market should contact LeRoy @ 763-497-3019 or Connie @ 763-497-0145. Interested vendors can also contact us by email at [email protected] to request a registration form. The Albertville Farmers Market is located at the Lions Shelter in Central Park just off Main Avenue in downtown Albertville