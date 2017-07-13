Stop in at the old country store

Maple Grove History Museum opens July 15

The Maple Grove History Museum has a new display that will be open to the public during an open house Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. An old Country Store, like the one that was located at the corner of County Roads 30 and 101 will be available to look at. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

The old general store was where residents could purchase anything from food to household items to fabric.

The Maple Grove History Museum has been transformed into an old Country Store. The museum is located at 9030 Forestview Lane N. in Maple Grove.

Maple Grove Historical Society member Caroline Schaefer said the museum’s newest display is that of an old country store, similar to the one that was located in Maple Grove more than 80 years ago.

This is an old cash register from the 1940s. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

THE ORIGINAL STORE

Maple Grove’s main store was located at the corner of County Roads 30 and 101. Area residents could pick up groceries, candy, fishing bait, fabric, twine, salt for cows and horses, rubber boots, and even alcohol. They could also fill their car full of gas.

The store first opened in 1933 by Louis and Clara Grambert. They owned the farmland in the area and built the store with a grocery section and a bar.

The Gramberts sold the store to Herman and Marie Bertsch. The Bertsch ran the store in the 1940s until they sold the store to Willard and Bertie Brendenberg. The store’s name was changed to “Brendenberg’s Store.”

The old country store in Maple Grove first had a bar in it. People from town would come have a drink and play cards.. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

The Brendenbergs and their five children ran the store and expanded the store in 1953. The family lived in the back of the store until they built their home in 1956. They also took the bar out of the store after opening the 101 Club.

The store was sold again in 1975 to Edith Erickson, who named the store “Edie’s Country Store.” The store was sold several more times. In 1986, the store was no longer open to the public and was only a landmark that was up for sale. The store was torn down in the 1990s.

Old steel directional signs will be on display at the Maple Grove Historical Society’s open house Sunday, July 16. People can try and figure where the signs may have been originally located. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

OPEN HOUSE

The Maple Grove History Museum will be open Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. People are welcome to come check out the old Country Store display, other historic displays in the museum and there will also be free ice cream cones.

The Maple Grove Public Works Department will have big machines on hand to look at. There will also be photos of equipment from the past, along with trivia. Schaefer said an example would be, “How many fire hydrants are in the city of Maple Grove?” The Maple Grove Public Works Department will have some its big machinery on display. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

The Historical Society will also have old steel directional signs on display. It is believed these signs were placed along County Roads in the area. Schaefer said people that come can look at the signs and try and figure out where the signs were originally located.

