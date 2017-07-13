Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

9580 Zachary Lane N.,

Maple Grove, MN 55369-3672.

July 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Maple Grove 25549: 9580 Zachary Lane N., Maple Grove, MN 55369-3672. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on July 28, 2017 at 10:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

2608-Dutro, Gabriel

2612-Dupree, David

4101-Markquart, Phalen

5108-Schmotter, Nicholas

5115-Berg Jr, Wayne

5220-Een, Becky

5308-Gromek, Nathan

5402-House, Julie

5417-Anders, Monica

5419-Handberg, Laurie

5503-Holmes, LaMara

5604-Anderson, Jennifer

5608-Shaw, Sharonda

5612-Bronder, Samantha

5903-Sorenson, Tera

5908-Bruneau, Amy

Published in

The Press

July 13, 20, 2017

