Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
9580 Zachary Lane N.,
Maple Grove, MN 55369-3672.
July 28, 2017 at 10:00 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Maple Grove 25549: 9580 Zachary Lane N., Maple Grove, MN 55369-3672. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on July 28, 2017 at 10:00 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
2608-Dutro, Gabriel
2612-Dupree, David
4101-Markquart, Phalen
5108-Schmotter, Nicholas
5115-Berg Jr, Wayne
5220-Een, Becky
5308-Gromek, Nathan
5402-House, Julie
5417-Anders, Monica
5419-Handberg, Laurie
5503-Holmes, LaMara
5604-Anderson, Jennifer
5608-Shaw, Sharonda
5612-Bronder, Samantha
5903-Sorenson, Tera
5908-Bruneau, Amy
Published in
The Press
July 13, 20, 2017
707559