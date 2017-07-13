Maple Grove legion baseball improves to 11-1

Ouch. Maple Grove’s Jerry Gooley is hit by a pitch thrown by Osseo’s John Bezdicek. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Maple Grove American Legion baseball team improved to 11-1 with three wins in North Hennepin League play last week.

Maple Grove defeated Armstrong Westphal 6-1 Tuesday, June 27. Andrew Lovedahl picked up the win throwing 4 1/3 innings allowing one run on four hits and striking out three. Josh Tyler led the offense with a 3-3; two RBI night.

Post 172 traveled to Champlin Park on June 29 and came away with a 5-4 win in 10 innings. Bubba Horton picked up the win with five shutout innings of relief. Horton dominated striking out 11 of the 15 out he recorded. Jensen Erickson and Tyler had multiple hit games, while Luke Hanson was 1-2, with two runs scored and an RBI. Bubba Horton of Maple Grove’s pitches against Osseo. He threw well but suffered a 3-0 loss. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Crimson hosted Andover July 5 and came away with a 5-2 victory. Zach Friedman led the offense with a 2-3, three RBI night. Charlie Hutchinson improved to 3-0 on the season, tossing a complete game, striking out seven. MG improved to 11-0 with the win.

MG Post 172 lost their first game of the season to rival Osseo in a well- played game at Crimson Stadium. John Bezdicek earned the shutout win for Osseo, striking out 10, allowing only four hits. Horton took the loss striking out nine in six innings of work. Tyler, Lovedahl, Drew Lewis, and Friedman all had one hit for MG.