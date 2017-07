The finders of the 2017 Maple Grove Days Medallion are Matthew Koskie, left, and Steven Sanftner. They will split the $500 cash prize for the finding the medallion during the hunt.

The 2017 Maple Grove Days Medallion Hunt has come to an end. This year’s medallion was found Monday, July 10.

The finders of the medallion are Matthew Koskie and Steven Sanftner.

The medallion was found in Gleason Fields. It was on the east edge of the park near a light post in soccer field #4 on the home side, under some grass/weeds.

The cash prize for finding the maple leaf shaped medallion was $500 from the Lookout Bar & Grill.