Greenfield gets to task over platting requests

Agriculture preserve, Salem Lutheran seek lot changes

There were two applications for preliminary and final plats for approval at the Greenfield council meeting June 20.

The first piece was in regards to a property owned by a couple on the southwest corner of Harff Road and Pioneer Trail. The owner’s property, a 76.4-acre agricultural preserve, came to the council to be split into a 22.7-acre lot and 53.7-acre lot. The western portion of the parcel, 22.7-acres, would then be withdrawn from the Metropolitan Agriculture Preserve Program, losing its ag preserve designation. After eight years, the new lot could be considered for development.

“This project has a number of different parts to it that are not crystal clear,” said City Planner Brad Scheib. “There was a fair amount of interpretation that we had to make as we moved through the process.”

First, the City Attorney had to be consulted to ensure that an ag preserve could be split into two. After confirmation there, the owner was notified that the western portion losing ag preserve status would need to be re-guided and rezoned before it has any building entitlements. The owner expressed intent to continue farming the larger parcel.

According to a memorandum, staff had worked with the owners to make possible future development. Scheib confirmed that the future intent for the 22-acre piece would be sale and eventual development or further subdivision. Scheib estimated that around up to 14 lots could be developed on the entire parcel in the future.

According to the Planning Commission minutes, it was acknowledged that the plans for the lot split were in conformance with the Greenfield subdivision code. However, among standard conditions listed for the lot split approval was the condition to notify the city of withdrawal from the Metropolitan Agriculture Preserve Program.

Andre Labarge, an attorney representing the applicant, offered an alternative cost-saving resolution to the council, but the council was wary. Councilor Mark Holten called the alternative “messy,” and Mike Erickson and Tom Cook echoed similar statements of dissatisfaction.

The preliminary and final plat was approved according to the original plan.

PLAT 2

The next request was slightly south of the first. Salem Lutheran Church was asking the council. The Church, having experienced a lot of recent growth in their youth programs, was looking to add space to their property.

The Church property, nearly surrounded by neighboring 30-acre parcel owned by the Willey family, requested that land be sold to them to accommodate their growth.

The Willey estate agreed to give a 3-acre piece abutting the Salem Lutheran property, and both parties appeared before the council to have it approved. Representative Chuck Alcon was present to explain the purpose of the subdivision request.

The Willey Estate is zoned institutional. Brad Scheib said if granted, he believed the 3-acre piece could be rezoned rural residential.

The applicants also requested park dedication and similar fees be deferred until development was or further subdivision. Councilor Mike Hoekstra said that due to prior precedent, he would have no qualms deferring the fees.

The council approved the preliminary and final plats.

OTHER

In other news, the council:

APPROVED the resolution authorizing the execution of a joint cooperation agreement between the city of Greenfield and Hennepin County for participation in the Urban Hennepin County Community Block Grant program in fiscal years 2018-2020.

APPROVED the hire of a new Public Works maintenance worker.

APPROVED the service agreement with Hennepin County for Central Park pond restoration and pollinator plantings plan.