Maple Grove Days offers something for everyone

The Maple Grove Community Organization has all kinds of events planned at the Maple Grove Days 2016 celebration, Wednesday through Sunday, July 12 through 16.

Maple Grove Days 2017 begins with Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and music events Wednesday, July 12.

The annual Pierre Bottineau Parade will be Thursday, July 13. Other events will continue throughout the weekend, including live music, a disc jockey in the evenings and the Saturday fireworks display. The Maple Grove Ambassador Miss Maple Grove Coronation will be Friday, July 14.

There will also be inflatable rides and activities for the kids and plenty of good food for everyone on Saturday. Events are free unless otherwise noted.

The following are events and activities planned Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13, for Maple Grove Days 2017. Look for Friday through Sunday events in next week’s paper.

WEDNESDAY EVENTS

The Maple Grove Community Organization invites the public to attend the Maple Grove Days kick-off event Wednesday, July 12, for the community and share in the importance of Maple Grove’s Yellow Ribbon City recognition. This year’s celebration begins at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Town Green with entertainment provided by Mick Sterling performing “A Night of Ray Charles.” Arrive early and enjoy hot dogs on the grill and concessions. Come and see the red, white and blue decorated Town Green.

The Duplicate Bridge Tournament will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the Maple Grove Community Center. Cost to participate and advance registration required at the Senior Center.

THURSDAY EVENTS

The annual Maple Grove Day’s Tennis Tournament will return next year. The tennis courts at Maple Grove Senior High are currently under reconstruction.

The Pickleball Un-officiated Tournament will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Knolls Park and Kerber Park. Register by July 10 at the community center or at maplegrovedays.org. Contact Deb Weinreis at 763-571-1305 x106 for more information.

Participate in the Zumba kids event from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the upper lawn of the Town Green. Bring a water bottle.

The Splatter Sisters will perform at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Town Green.

The Maple Grove Farmers Market will be open in the community center parking lot from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Maple Grove Days Pierre Bottineau Parade will run along 89th Avenue from Zachary Lane to Elm Creek Boulevard, from 6:10 to 9:30 p.m.