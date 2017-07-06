Ordinances – CITY OF CHAMPLIN, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 782

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHAMPLIN MODIFYING SECTIONS 6-3, 6-8, 6-14, 6-17 AND 22-1 TO THE CITY CODE

TO ESTABLISH CONDITIONS FOR ALCOHOL SALES IN MOVIE THEATERS

AND TO MOVE FEES FROM SECTION 6-14 TO THE FEE SCHEDULE SECTION 22-1AND STRIKE THE BACKGROUND CHECK FEE SCHEDULE CURRENTLY PRESENTED IN SECTION 22-1

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHAMPLIN, MINNESOTA, ORDAINS:

Section 1. Changes to City Code as follows:

Section 6-3 of the Champlin City Code is amended to add the following provision:

Sec. 6-3 Definitions.

Unchanged prior to definition for Restaurant

Restaurant means an eating facility, other than a hotel, under the control of a single proprietor or manager, where meals are regularly prepared on the premises and served at tables to the general public, where full waitress/waiter table service is provided, where a customer orders food from printed menus and where the main food course is served and consumed while seated at a single location. Such restaurants must have a minimum seating capacity of 30 persons. To be a restaurant as defined by this section, an establishment shall have a license from the state as required by Minn. Stats. 157.16, as it may be amended from time to time, and meet the definition of either a small establishment, medium establishment or large establishment as defined in Minn. Stat. 157.16, subd. 3(d), as it may be amended from time to time. An establishment which serves prepackaged food that receives heat treatment and is served in the package or frozen pizza that is heated and served, shall not be considered to be a restaurant for purposes of this chapter unless it meets the definitions of a small establishment, medium establishment or large establishment.

Balance of 6-3 unchanged

Section 6-8 of the Champlin City Code is amended to add the following provision:

Sec. 6-8 Kinds of Liquor Licenses

a) d) unchanged

e) On-sale intoxicating liquor licenses, which may be issued to the following establishments as defined by Minn. Stat. 340A.101, as it may be amended from time to time, and this chapter: hotels, restaurants, bowling centers, theaters, clubs or congressionally chartered veterans organizations, movie theaters that meet the definition of a restaurant under state law and City Code Sec. 6-3 and exclusive liquor stores. Club licenses may be issued only with the approval of the commissioner of public safety. The fee for club licenses established by the council under chapter 22 of this Code shall not exceed the amounts provided for in Minn. Stat. 340A.408, subd. 2(b) as it may be amended from time to time. The council may in its sound discretion authorize a retail on-sale licensee to dispense intoxicating liquor off the licensed premises at a community festival held within the city under the provisions of Minn. Stat. 340A.404, subd. 4(b) as it may be amended from time to time. The council may in its sound discretion authorize a retail on-sale licensee to dispense intoxicating liquor off the licensed premises at any convention, banquet, conference, meeting, or social affair conducted on the premises of a sports, convention, or cultural facility owned by the city, under the provisions of Minn. Stat. 340A.404, subd. 4(a) as it may be amended from time to time; however, the licensee is prohibited from dispensing intoxicating liquor to any person attending or participating in an amateur athletic event being held on the premises.

(f) On-sale Sunday intoxicating liquor licenses, as may be amended from time to time. Sunday on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses may be issued only to: (i) a restaurant as defined in Section 6-3 of this chapter; (ii) the following establishments as defined by Minn. Stat. Sec. 340A.101; a restaurant, a movie theater that meets the definition of a restaurant under state law and City Code Section 6-3; a club, bowling center, or hotel which has a seating capacity of at least 30 persons, which holds an on-sale intoxicating liquor license, and which serves liquor only in conjunction with the service of food, and (iii) a holder of an on-sale brewer taproom license. The maximum fee for this license is established by the council under the provisions of chapter 22.

Balance of 6-8 unchanged

Section 6-14 of the Champlin City Code is amended to revise and add the following provision:

Sec. 6-14 – Investigation.

(a) Preliminary background and financial investigation. On an initial application for a license, on an application for transfer of a license and, in the sound discretion of the council that it is in the public interest to do so, on an application for renewal of a license, the city shall conduct a preliminary background and financial investigation of the applicant or it may contract with the commissioner of public safety for the investigation. The applicant shall pay with the application an investigation fee of $500 which shall be in addition to any license fee. If the cost of the preliminary investigation is less than $500, the unused balance shall be returned to the applicant. as set forth in Champlin City Code Chapter 22: Fees. The results of the preliminary investigation shall be sent to the commissioner of public safety to the extent required or requested by the state and using any forms required by the state if the application is for an on-sale intoxicating liquor license or an on-sale wine license.

(b) Comprehensive background and financial investigation. If the results of a preliminary investigation warrant, in the sound discretion of the council, a comprehensive background and financial investigation, the council may either conduct the investigation itself or contract with the commissioner of public safety for the investigation. The investigation fee for this comprehensive background and financial investigation to be paid by the applicant shall be $500, less any amount paid for the initial investigation if the investigation is conducted within the state, and $10,000, less any amount paid for the initial investigation. The unused balance shall be returned to the applicant whether or not the application is denied. The fee shall be paid in advance of any investigation and the amount actually expended on the investigation shall not be refundable in the event the application is denied as set forth in Champlin City Code Chapter 22: Fees. The results of the comprehensive investigation shall be sent to the commissioner of public safety to the extent required or requested by the state and using any forms required by the state if the application is for an on-sale intoxicating liquor license or an on-sale wine license.

Section 6-17 of the Champlin City Code is amended to add the following provision:

Sec. 6-17 Conditions of License

(1) (4) unchanged

(5) Movie Theaters meeting the definition of restaurants may have additional conditions or limitations on as may be determined within the sound discretion of the council. Such conditions or limitations may include, but are not limited to restrict alcohol sales to a specific portion of the facility, establishing a minimum food requirement that is a percentage of total food and drink revenues and a maximum number of drinks that may be sold per patron.

Section 22-1 of the Champlin City Code is amended to add the following provision:

Sec. 22-1 Fees.

Description: Fee:

Preliminary background and financial investigation $500

Comprehensive background and financial investigation $500 in-state or

$10,000 outstate

If actual cost less,

balance returned

No other portion of Section 22-1 changed.

Section 2. Effective Date. This ordinance becomes effective from and after its adoption and publication.

Waived First Reading: June 26, 2017

Second Reading: June 26, 2017

Adopted: June 26, 2017

Ryan Karasek

Mayor of the City of Champlin, Minnesota

Attest:

Roberta Colotti, CMC

City Clerk, Champlin, Minnesota

Published in

The Press

July 6, 2017

706397

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/07/706397-1.pdf