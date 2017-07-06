District 11 representative says new school not a current need in Dayton

Future addition to Dayton Elementary possible

By Megan Hopps

The Dayton City Council recently heard a presentation from Anoka-Hennepin’s Chief Operations Officer Chuck Holden regarding the districts plans to accommodate growth. District 11 currently has plans to build two new elementary schools in Blaine and Ramsey and add on to its existing high schools in Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Champlin and Coon Rapids.

Following the recommendations from the Fit for the Future Task Force, a 33-member group made up of community members and Anoka-Hennepin staff tasked with developing recommendations to update existing schools and provide new classroom space, the district plans to turn to its voters to okay a bond referendum in November. The suggested renovations have been estimated at $249 million and maintaining overall operations has been estimated at $9.5 million over 10 years. With other debt obligations expiring simultaneously, the proposed bond and operating levies would equate to less than $9 a month on the average home in the district valued at $200,000. Currently the district owns 48 sites and teaches 38,000 students.

Need for space

The funding generated from bond and operating levies will create appropriately-sized facilities, remove portable classrooms to increase safety and provide flexibility for today’s classroom needs. In addition to building two new elementary schools and adding classrooms to five high schools, the proposed improvements will provide general upgrades on existing elementary and middle schools — focusing on science classrooms and library media centers.

According to Holden, capital improvements could be made as soon as 2018-19 and referendum improvements could come in 2019-20 if a bond is approved by voters.

But certain spaces are already at capacity and cannot wait long for solutions. Even after additions to nine elementary schools in recent years, sites are crowded, Holden said.

While demographers predicted an enrollment increase in Dist. 11 of 165 students for this school year, the official 2016-17 numbers show an increase of 644 students across the district — 479 more than expected. That’s on top of the 2,024 students attending Anoka-Hennepin schools through open enrollment, an increase of 372 over two years ago.

Additionally, only seven of the district’s 24 elementary schools are able to keep specialists off carts and in their own classrooms.

Improvements

In 2016, the Fit For the Future task force found through their year-long research that student enrollment is sharply increasing in some district communities, such as Blaine, Ramsey and Dayton. The task force also determined the 62 portable classroom sets scattered throughout the district have a variety of safety concerns. The group found that the average age of district schools is 49 years old, and that science classrooms and library media centers are the areas most lagging.

“Another space challenge is the increased need for special education classrooms,” Holden said. “Some 15.1 percent of Anoka-Hennepin students receive special education services, an increase of nearly 2 percent since 2006, and the program’s needs are consuming more and more classroom space as a result.”

The district’s plan will address the need for more special education classrooms, address portable issues and overcrowding in common areas such as cafeterias, gyms, hallways and parking lots.

To address the needs at Champlin Park High School, the Task Force recommends removing the portable classrooms and adding permanent classrooms for security reasons. Additionally, plans call for upgrades to the media center, science wing, weight and fitness room expansion and aesthetic upgrades.

The district also plans to remove the portable buildings at the Jackson Middle School/CBPA building. The plan for this building would be to move JMS students into the existing CBPA space and add classrooms for all kindergarten to fifth grade levels, art, music and science. The design plans call for a new gym and media center for CBPA students as well as a kitchen and cafeteria expansion to accommodate all students.

Growth In Dayton

Dayton Elementary was built in 1975 and current enrollment is 461 students. According to Holden, the school can hold an additional 200 elementary students.

“That we could do with the core functions we have,” Holden said. “If we double the capacity to 900 students, all of the core functions would need to double as well — the cafeteria, the restrooms, the athletic fields, the gym space. I don’t know that that would be a long-term plan for that school. We don’t have that much land here.”

Mayor Tim McNeil suggested eventually selling the 20 acres of city-owned property near the elementary school, where city hall sits now, if the council ever decides to build a new city hall facility elsewhere.

Enrollment projections are developed using a variety of sources. These sources include building permits issued by cities within the district boundary, the number of live births in Anoka and Hennepin counties, preschool census population counts as well as historical and potential growth patterns of enrollment.

“I can’t commit to that, but I think that would be a great potential solution,” Holden said.

The district will continue to closely watch housing development and population trends in the Dayton area. Should the school be projected to be near capacity, the district may consider building an addition to accommodate the growth, similar to other Anoka-Hennepin schools. The addition would be funded through existing budget sources and completed in a few months time. Holden said the need for a new facility is not likely in the near future.

The Council did not take action on this item. The presentation was meant to update the city regarding the district’s facility needs in the near future.

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board will decide at its July 10 meeting what question(s) will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. The School Board is currently in the process of collecting community feedback. To learn more, visit: http://www.ahschools.us/fff