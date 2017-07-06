3 Rogers cops credited with saving a life

Rogers Police Chief Jeff Beahen, left, is shown with Officers Matthew Nelson and Clayton Justen, after the officers received Life Saving awards. Officer Jeffrey Madson, who also received the award, was not present. (Photo by Sue Webber)

By Sue Webber

Contributing Writer

Coming on the heels of a previous meeting at which 10 police officers received commendations, three more Rogers police officers received commendations at the June 27 Rogers City Council meeting.

They are credited with saving the life of a 67-year-old man who was choking at Maynard’s Restaurant, 21415 136th Ave. N.

Rogers Police Chief Jeff Beahen told the council that the presentation of Life Saving awards was warranted again because the recent incident “took place at a very crowded location, and all the patrons at Maynard’s were affected.”

“In my experience, there are two calls that make my heart skip a beat: a baby not breathing, and a person choking,” Beahen said. “It’s very difficult to overcome choking, and there aren’t many tools to deal with it.”

The incident occurred at 8:11 p.m. June 19, when Officers Jeffrey Madson, Clayton Justen and Matthew Nelson responded to a report of a patron choking. When they arrived, they found the man unconscious, cyanotic and not breathing, Beahen said. They learned that he choked after taking a bite of food, and his airway was blocked.

“Officers attempted the Heimlich Maneuver numerous times, and although they could not clear the primary blockage, they were able to partially open the airway via that technique and the use of a portable suction device,” Beahen said. “They also inserted a nasal airway and provided breaths for the man until medics arrived.”

The medics then used a specialty tool to remove the large obstruction from the patient’s airway, Beahen said.

“This move by medics is risky,” Beahen said. “Fortunately, by the grace of God, the technique worked. The next step would have been a tracheotomy.”

The patient’s breathing was restored, and by the time he was transported to the hospital, he was conscious and talking, Beahen said.

The awards given to Madson, Justen and Nelson cited “their immediate action and application of first aid skills, which directly resulted in saving the life of another.”