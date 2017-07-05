Sports STMA 13A Woodbury Champions Published July 5, 2017 at 2:12 am By Contributer In a 16 team tournament in Woodbury that featured eight of the top 12 teams in the state (according to GSTOC standings) the Knights of STMA came out as champions. Going 2-1 in pool play STMA advanced to Sundays bracket play. First up in bracket play was Minnetonka who had previously beat STMA. But STMA would prevail this time 18-2 and advance to the semifinals to face Mankato, another team that previously had beaten STMA. Again though STMA would come out victorious 6-3 advancing to the tournament championship to face off versus Rochester. In a back and forth battle STMA would come out victorious and take the Championship 9-8. Front row, left to right, are Wyatt Notch, Zack Worms, Carter Formo, Carter Hanson, Ian Strusz, Brett Wilcox and Justin Mourning. Back row: Nic Stelter, Sawyer Forsberg, Xavier Peltoma and Zack Hlinsky. Not pictured, Martin Skare. Coaches, Al Hlinsky, Dan Forsberg and Craig Wilcox.