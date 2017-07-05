Maple Grove Days Medallion Hunt 5th clue

The Maple Grove Days celebration will once again feature the popular hunt for the medallion. The cash prize for finding the maple leaf shaped medallion is $500 from the Lookout Bar & Grill.

Clues for the medallion hunt will be published each Thursday in the Osseo-Maple Grove Press, as well as on the Maple Grove Days website at maplegrovedays.org.

These clues will be updated each week through July 13 or until the medallion is found.

For daily updates on whether or not the medallion has been found, searchers can call 763-494-5956.

Here is the fifth week’s clue:

North, South, East, and Best

The name alone makes me want to do a back flip

Home is always better than guest,

So don’t stop and rest.