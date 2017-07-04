Splish, splash to fun at the Elm Creek Beach Party

Join the Elm Creek Beach Party Thursday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.
The day at the beach includes hanging out with the naturalist staff from Eastman Nature Center. Race a minnow, explore a water bug zoo and meet live animals. Try games and an obstacle course, and enjoy a cool treat.
The event will happen rain or shine. Drop in anytime.
Cost to attend for ages 2 to 17. Ages 18+ and under 2 are admitted free. Children 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
