Villains pound Bandits, lose to Renegades

Albertville’s J.T. Sokolowski takes his turn at-bat late against Becker. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Villains routed the Becker Bandits 18-1 on Wednesday.

Albertville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as they pounded out 25 hits in the game.

Josh Schmidt had four of those hits and drove in five runs. Trent Vogt also had four hits and drove in three runs. Todd Klaers knocked in five runs as well.

Seven Villains had at least two hits or more in the onslaught.

Steven VanVleet pitched six innings and gave up just one run to earn the win.

Manager J.T. Sokolowski said that the team turned around and hit the ball pretty well after the last time they played Becker.

“When we hit the ball, we can compete,” Sokolowski said.

RAMSEY

The Villains lost to the Renegades by a score of 5-2 on Sunday.

The fifth inning proved to be the downfall of the Villains, as the Renegades scored three runs to take a 4-1 lead.

The Villains got a pair of runs, but they could not get the offense going against Ramsey.

The Villains played the Red Devils Tuesday night and they travel to St. Joseph on Sunday.