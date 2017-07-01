Red Devils split pair of league games

Rogers’ Brayan Lee Santiago-Martinez gets one of his four hits against Sauk Rapids. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Rogers Red Devils defeated Hamel Wednesday in a big road win 10-7 but lost 6-5 in dramatic fashion to Sauk Rapids on Sunday.

Rogers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, only to watch it disappear against Hamel. The Hawks scored five times in the third and twice more in the third to build a 7-3 lead.

The Red Devils, however, were not finished. Rogers rallied in the fourth with four runs to tie the game at 7-7. They then scored three times in the sixth to take the lead for good in a 10-7 win.

Dane Carlson, Nash Dalzell and Caleb Reese each had a pair of RBI for the Red Devils in the comeback win.

SAUK RAPIDS

Sunday’s game against Sauk Rapids had a flair for the dramatic, but the Red Devils lost 6-5 in the end.

The Red Devils scored in the first on a hit by Drew Sagehorn, who would go on to finish with three RBI in the game.

A solo home run by Sauk Rapids’ Scott Lochner tied the score in the top of the second and the Cyclones took the lead later in the same inning.

Sauk Rapids took a 4-1 lead by the fifth inning. The Red Devils rallied in the seventh with four runs, including a two-run double by Sagehorn.

The Cyclones rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to take the game back from the Red Devils. Brayan Lee Santiago-Martinez had four hits for the Red Devils.

Bryan McCallum said after the game that the Red Devils played one of their better games of the year.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a win out of it. Oh well, onto the next one,” McCallum said.

Rogers played Albertville on Tuesday and Big Lake on Wednesday.