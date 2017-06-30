Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 11, 2017 through June 17, 2017. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, June 11

9500 block of Niagara Lane — There was a report of a motorcycle being repeatedly revved. Made contact with owner who was cooperative and apologized.

8000 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of a person in a gravel pit. Made contact and male stated he was looking for agates. Advised he needed written permission to enter the area. Party apologized and left the scene.

18000 block of Weaver Lake Drive — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by multiple people parked in a area. Concerns due to recent theft from autos. Vehicle was not located by officer.

Troy Howard, 53, of Maple Grove was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and third degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08.

Harry Navongsa, 24, of Brooklyn Park was cited for fifth degree possession of amphetamine, giving false name to police officer and warrant arrest at 73rd Avenue and Hemlock Lane N.

Monday, June 12

14000 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a party in pain. Party was transported by ambulance to the hospital for further care.

12400 block of 89th Place — There was a report of a person who rang doorbell and then sat on front step. Contact made and found party was solicitor with valid permit. Homeowner was advised.

10200 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of a female showing up at person’s workplace yelling and accusing him of cheating.

10400 block of Brockton Lane — There was a report of a group of individuals in LED masks running around harassing people.

Tuesday, June 13

9100 block of Jewel Lane — There was a report of a healthy baby deer lying on a driveway. Officer responded and call was referred to wildlife agency.

12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of juveniles fishing from a pond. Officer made contact and advised them of posted signs. They were cooperative about leaving.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifters. Several items taken from retail store and suspects left in a vehicle.

9300 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of juveniles up on a church roof. Officer responded and found that it was part of a youth event and they were being monitored for safety.

12800 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of bicycles stolen from a garage. They were recovered when owner chased suspects who abandoned them and fled on foot.

David Neadeau, 32, of Bloomington was cited for shoplifting on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane N.

Nicole Spoden, 19, of Champlin was cited for first degree robbery and second degree assault, both with weapon at Elm Road and Vicksburg Lane N.

Anthony Horst, 20, of Zimmerman was cited for first degree robbery and second degree assault, both with weapon at Elm Road and Vicksburg Lane N.

Hailee Upegui, 21, of Elk River was cited for first degree robbery and second degree assault, both with weapon at Elm Road and Vicksburg Lane N.

Daniel Vartanian, 41, of Buffalo was cited for second degree assault with a weapon at Elm Road and Vicksburg Lane N.

Wednesday, June 14

7600 block of Lanewood Lane — There was a report of an injury due to a fall. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital for further care.

12300 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of an unlocked vehicle in a driveway gone through and sunglasses taken. No property damage.

11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of panhandlers in a parking lot of a business harassing people. Officer responded and advised parties to relocate.

Hwy. 169 & I-694 — There was a report of a male bicycling on the shoulder. Officer made contact and escorted party safely off freeway.

Thursday, June 15

12000 Central Park Way — There was a report of a missing child who was safely located sitting in reporting party’s vehicle.

16700 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle fire in a parking lot. Occupants were safely out when it was engulfed by flames which were extinguished by fire department.

13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of individuals in a pool after hours causing disturbance. The parties were cooperative about leaving when officer made contact.

Scott Lipinoga, 51, of Brooklyn Park was cited for second degree DWI driving while impaired at 96th Avenue and Maple Grove Parkway N.

Aida Kovacevic, 47, of Blaine was cited for shoplifting on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Friday, June 16

13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a male lying in the grass across from business. Officer made contact and found party’s vehicle had been repossessed so he was taking a break from walking to his destination.

10800 block of Wellington Lane — Thee was a report of a snapping turtle in a yard which caused safety concerns for children. The turtle was safely relocated by officer to nearby pond.

13800 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of a phone and currency taken from an individual’s purse while at place of employment.

Jenna Robinson, 26, of Eden Prairie was cited for theft on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Sammy Jackson, 44, of New Hope was cited for forgery on the 6200 block of Sycamore Lane N.

Saturday, June 17

12000 block of 80th Ave. — There was a report of a male who appeared to be intoxicated that refused to leave the property. Party was uncooperative when questioned but eventually complied when told he could be arrested for trespass or taken to detox.

18000 block of 82nd Place N. — There was a report of a person unconscious. Officers responded and assisted until the victim was transported to the hospital for further care.

13000 block of 73rd Place — There was a report of a domestic. No charges as verbal only and parties agreed to separate for the evening.

Dakia Davis, 18, of Crystal was cited for shoplifting on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.

Other

During this time period there were 29 property damage traffic accidents and 11 property damage injury traffic accidents.