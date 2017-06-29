Ordinances – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE COUNTY OF WRIGHT

STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO.: 2017-05 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 9 (UTILITIES AND PUBLIC SERVICES), CHAPTER 1 (WATER AND SEWER ACCESS CHARGES) TO AMEND WATER AVAILABILITY CHARGE (WAC CHARGE)

The City Council of the City of Albertville, Minnesota hereby ordains:

Section 1. Section 9-1-2 of the Albertville City Code is hereby amended to repeal the language stricken and add the underlined language as follows:

C. Access Charge For Water Availability (WAC Charge): The city council shall have the power to set the amount required to be paid by an owner for connection to the public municipal water supply (WAC charge), shall have the power to set different charges for residential and commercial connections, and shall have the power to change the bases on which such charges are calculated. Such charges may be changed by the city council from time to time. The WAC charges and bases for calculation shall be as follows:

1. Residential Connections: Residential single and multiple dwellings, shall be nine hundred fifty dollars ($950.00), which shall be credited to the citys WAC fund, and a fee set annually by the joint powers water board, which shall be forwarded to the joint powers water board. two thousand eight hundred thirty two dollars ($2,832.00) per dwelling unit, of which one thousand eight hundred eighty two dollars ($1,882.00), and.

2. Nonresidential Connections:

a. The WAC fee for nonresidential connections shall be nine hundred fifty dollars ($950.00), which shall be credited to the citys WAC fund and a fee set annually by the joint powers water board, which shall be forwarded to the joint powers water board. two thousand eight hundred thirty two dollars ($2,832.00) per equivalent WAC unit, of which one thousand eight hundred eighty two dollars ($1,882.00), and. A WAC unit is equal to average daily water usage of two hundred seventy four (274) gallons.

This ordinance shall be in full force and effective immediately following its passage and publication.

Adopted by the Albertville City Council this 19th day of June, 2017.

Jillian Hendrickson, Mayor

ATTEST:

Kimberly A. Olson, City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

June 29, 2017

704282