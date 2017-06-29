Notice of Sales – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City Council of the City of Albertville, Minnesota, in the Albertville City Hall at 5959 Main Avenue NE until 2:00 PM on July 11, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and materials and all else necessary for the following:

57TH STREET NE IMPROVEMENTS

The major quantities are as follows are:

Type SP 12.5 Wearing Course Mixture (3,B) Ton 75

Type SP 12.5 Non Wearing Course Mixture (3,B) Ton 65

4 Concrete Walk Sq Ft 1440

6 Concrete Walk Sq Ft 1290

Concrete Curb & Gutter Design B618 Lin Ft 470

Revise Signal System System 1

Crosswalk Epoxy Sq Ft 1044

Bond Value = 5%

Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $25.00 by inputting QuestCDN Project #5211737 on the websites Project Search page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Complete Contract Documents may also be obtained at the offices of the City Clerk and City Engineer, Albertville, MN at 5959 Main Avenue NE (763.497.3384) for a fee of $150.

The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days after the date and time set for the opening of bids. No bids will be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date and time set for the opening bids. Payment for the work will be by cash or check.

The City may make investigation as they deem necessary to determine the ability of the Bidder to perform the work. The Bidder shall furnish the City all such information and data for this purpose as the City may request.

The Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract(s) to the best interests of the City.

CITY OF ALBERTVILLE

Adam Nafstad, City Administrator/Public Works Director

Albertville, Minnesota

Published in the

Crow River News

June 29, July 6, 2017

705789

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/06/705789-1.pdf