Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

June 22, 2017

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 1920 County Road 90 on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. to review the following requests:

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Richard and Kari Stromer (Applicant/Owner) requests that the City consider the following actions for the property located at 2828 County Line Road (PID No. 18-118-24-24-0003) in Independence, MN:

a. A variance to allow a lot split of their 19.47 acres in the Agriculture zoning district. The variance would allow for the division of a 4-5 acre portion of this property with access onto Nelson Road.

2. PUBLIC HEARING: Rollie Radtke of RAM General Contracting (Applicant) and Bel Farms, LLC-Bridget Ennevor (Owner) request that the City consider the following actions for the property located at 499 Nelson Road (PID No. 31-118-24-24-0001) in Independence, MN:

a. A conditional use permit to build a new equestrian facility which will exceed the maximum accessory structure size of 5,000 square feet.

b. A bunkhouse for the owners caretaker of the property.

The items highlighted above may have a direct or indirect effect on your property. All persons wishing to be heard with reference to these applications will be given the opportunity at this meeting. Written comments can be directed to City Hall, 1920 County Road 90, Independence, MN 55359. Plans are available for review at the City Office.

