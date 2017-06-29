Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE COUNTY OF WRIGHT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

CONSIDERATION OF VACATION OF DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENTS FOR TOWNE LAKES 6TH ADDITION IN THE CITY OF ALBERTVILLE, MINNESOTA

Notice is hereby given that the Albertville City Council will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter on Monday, July 17, 2017 to consider a request from Douglas A. Carlson Development / HSB Ventures LLC to vacate certain drainage and utility easements in Block 1 of Towne Lakes 6th Addition in Albertville, Minnesota. The meeting will be held at City Hall in the Council Chambers located at 5959 Main Avenue NE in Albertville.

Legal Description:

Parts of Lots 4, 5, 38 and 39 Block 1 of Towne Lakes 6th Addition

Notice is further given that any written or oral comments from citizens regarding the proposed easement vacations will be heard at the public hearing. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and will be afforded the opportunity to speak on the item during the public hearing.

Kimberly A. Olson

City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

June 29, July 6, 2017

