Rose Marie Cary, formerly of Elk River, is the daughter of Mary Blood and the late Charles Blood. Rose graduated on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from the Rasmussen College, Summa Cum Laude with an Associate of Science Professional Nursing degree. She will be enrolling this fall in the Bachelor of Science of Nursing program. After graduation she will apply to Medical School. Rose resides in Plymouth with her husband Thomas and his three children, Tommy, Parker and Lily.