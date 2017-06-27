Annual Pilgrim Dry Cleaners Scout uniform drive is July 1-30

Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, along with the North Star Council Boy Scouts of America, is hosting its 10th annual Boy Scout uniform drive July 1-30.

During this month-long, community-wide campaign, all 25 Pilgrim Dry Cleaners locations will accept used Scout uniforms, which they will clean and give to the North Star Council to distribute to families in need.

Since 2007, more than 3,400 uniforms have been collected and redistributed through this campaign. In 2016, 350 uniforms were donated.

Pilgrim will collect uniforms during regular business hours. The locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday throughFriday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Uniforms are also accepted at North Star Council offices, at 393 Marshall Ave., St. Paul and 5300 Glenwood Ave., Golden Valley. North Star offices are open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Pilgrim Cleaner locations include Apple Valley, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Elk River, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Eagan, Edina, Golden Valley, Long Lake and Richfield

Community members who do not have a uniform but would still like to contribute can do so with an online contribution or a check. Checks should be made out to “Northern Star Council BSA” and dropped off at Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, or mailed to Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, Attn: Uniform Drive, 3217 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443. Online contributions can be made at pilgrimdrycleaners.com/community/scouthinforuniforms.

Financial contributions will be used to purchase additional uniforms in high demand programs and sizes.

Pilgrim and the North Star Council will host an event at the Golden Valley Pilgrim Dry Cleaners location Thursday, July 27, 5-8 p.m. with snacks, games and displays to thank the community for their donations.

Sun Newspapers is a collection drive sponsor.