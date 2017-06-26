Illegal dumping at Rockford Mall

By Alaina Rooker

[email protected]

Video footage captured, submitted to Wright County Sheriff

The Rockford City Council had a special request for Wright County Deputy Erik Larson’s department after his routine update at the June 13 meeting: watch out for dumpers.

At around 1:45 p.m. the day before the meeting, two females and a male were caught on security cameras driving two vehicles behind the mall, where they unloaded two mattresses and a television onto the ground and left. City Administrator Dan Madsen estimated they were between the ages of 25 and 35.

Plate numbers on the two vehicles could not be identified by city staff, but the video and accompanying photos were given to Deputy Larson for closer review.

“We’ve got the make and model and colors of the vehicles but there’s no identifying information,” Madsen said, revealing that one vehicle was a green Chevy, possibly a Blazer.

Larson told the council he’d see what he can find, and he’d be on the lookout if it happened elsewhere.

“I don’t know if it was within the last two weeks, but there was a dumping that took place behind the Red Vest and the cafe that’s there,” Larson added. “They actually found an address on a box that was left there … and he was charged by citation.”

Madsen was not optimistic that the perpetrators from the incident would be found, but used the incident as an example. “If that’s the biggest problem that we have, then we are fortunate. It’s just a headache,” he said. “More than anything, I’m letting people know we have cameras up at the mall, so please don’t continue to do this.”

Councilor Jeannette Graner added that if it continues to be a problem, the council could consider reinstating their reward system for tipsters, which had been successful for the city years prior. Through the program, the city had been able to identify those responsible for graffiti on a bridge and vandalism at the high school through call-ins.

Development, Dollar General

Madsen also shared with the council that he had received a handful of calls within the last few weeks from developers regarding projects “they’d like to see in Rockford.”

He believed that the calls could be a result of the strong housing market in town, noting that some properties had even sold the day of listing. “I think [developers] are realizing Rockford is entering into a period of development that is favorable,” he said.

Interested industrial parties had also been in contact with Madsen, and the city had recently showed some space at the mall and hopes to see some tenancy there in the near future.

“There’s a lot happening,” said Madsen. “We’re just hoping for some of these plans to materialize.”

Madsen also predicted workers digging in the ground at the future Dollar General site by the end of this week. As of press time, construction appears to be in full swing.

If possible, construction was slated to begin immediately after closing of the property, which was at the end of last week. A foreman had arrived June 12 to get the plans and begin, but couldn’t because staff was waiting on a few more signatures from the company in order to close on the property.

As soon as construction begins, the building will be completed and ready for its grand opening debut in four months or less. The Rockford facebook page posted a photo of the excavating equipment Monday afternoon, with a predicted fall 2017 opening.

In other news, the council:

HEARD plans for Rocktoberfest are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 7. The city is currently working on booking musicians and entertainment for the mini-festival. The event will be free to the public, and is sponsored by the Rockford Area Historical Society and Rockford Fire Department.

HEARD that 75% of cracks have been filled by the Streets Department for the 2017 project.

APPROVED the findings of the City financial audit by Abdo, Eick & Meyers.

APPROVED the final Wellhead Protection Report.