Dayton Council reviews 81/13 intersection improvements

Construction to begin in July

By Sue Webber

Contributing Writer

The Dayton City Council reviewed plans for the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 81/13 intersection improvements project at its Monday, June 12, meeting. No action was required by the Dayton City Council, but the Rogers City Council recently approved plans and authorized advertisement for bids for the improvements at its last meeting in May.

As part of the FedEx developer’s agreement, the intersection of CSAH 81/13 will be reconstructed to accommodate the increased truck and vehicle traffic, according to City Engineer Jason Quisberg.

“The city of Rogers was the lead agency for the development of plans and will coordinate the construction activities,” Quisberg said. “The developer will pay for the project costs and Hennepin County has agreed to provide funding to assist with right-of-way costs.”

The total project, estimated at $3.7 million, is expected to begin in July and be completed by November.

On Highway 81, the project will include:

• A second through lane in each direction

• A second westbound right-turn

On Brockton Lane, the project will include:

• Additional right-turn lanes

• A second northbound through lane on the north leg

• A second left-turn lane southbound

Raised medians will be added in each direction.

Staging for the project will be as follows:

• Traffic will be shifted to the south on 81 and to the west on 13 to allow construction on the north half of 81 and the east half of 13

• Traffic will be shifted to the north on 81 and to the east on 13 to allow construction on the south half of 81 and the west side of 13

• Highway 101 will be closed and shifted to 81 north so the south half of 81 and all of 101 can be constructed.

• All pavement will have mill and overlay.

Funding for the project includes:

• Hennepin County: $800,000 for right-of-way

• Scannell/FedEx: $2.5 million has been deposited to fund the project cost

• City of Rogers: $300,000 in utility funds for right-of-way acquisition

• City of Dayton: $800,000 for project costs over $2 million will be split equally with Rogers

Bids on the project are due June 22. A contract will be awarded June 27.

The council also authorized the purchase of $56,300 in signal equipment (signal poles, mast arms and luminaire extensions) for the intersection.

“This is the beginning of a pretty large project,” Rogers Mayor Rick Ihli said. “We need to get it rolling.”

Follow the Champlin-Dayton Press on Facebook.