Sports Nice showing for STMA 10AA Published June 24, 2017 at 2:48 am By Contributer The STMA 10AA team placed second out of 12 teams in the Apple Valley Tournament on Father’s Day. It was the team’s first tournament loss in three tournament appearances. Players here are pictured with their dads on Father’s Day. Front row, left to right, Aiden Edlund, Gavin Edlund, Tate Tolifson, Lawson Gralapp and Riley Price. Back row: Tanner Becker, Quinn Opiola, Alex Bergan, Jackson Taulelle, James Anderson, Gavin Krystosek, Wes Byer and Sam Anderson.