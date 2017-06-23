Scene & Heard: Sam Elliott turns a somewhat pedestrian story into a must-see movie in ‘The Hero’

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

Thanks to his roles in films like “Roadhouse,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “Tombstone,” Sam Elliott has developed quite the following. In fact, if he were to start his own religion, I know many people that would join.

I’ve never held Elliott in such high esteem, but he’s one of those guys that when I see him I think, “oh yeah, Sam Elliott is pretty awesome. I can’t believe I forgot how awesome Sam Elliott is.” Perhaps that’s because he plays a certain “type” so well – the type is “badass,” by the way – that none of his roles have really stood out to me.

But that has all changed (at least for me) with his latest role in “The Hero.”

Lee Hayden (Elliott) is a legendary Western actor, whose career is largely in his rearview mirror. Resigned to using his booming, distinctive voice for voiceover commercial work, Lee spends much of time getting high with his dealer/friend/former co-star, Jeremy (Nick Offerman).

That all changes (minus the smoking weed), however, when Lee gets word that he has cancer and without seeking out treatment, he’s not long for this world.

Determined to do better and leave a legacy, Lee sets out to reunite with his estranged daughter, Lucy (Krysten Ritter), and find one last, great role to cement his place in history. While all of this is happening, he strikes up an unconventional relationship with the much-younger Charlotte (Laura Prepon).

While “The Hero” has a fairly unique premise, below the surface it’s really just a standard “guy gets his affairs in order in dramatic fashion” story. That’s not to say it’s bad, but it’s not reinventing the wheel as much as it’s polishing it up a bit.

What IS truly noteworthy though is the performance from Elliott.

Screenwriters Brett Haley (also the director) and Marc Basch have said “The Hero” is written specifically for Elliott, and it shows. It allows him to show that tough guy exterior that turned him into an icon, while flexing some dramatic muscle that’s not typically associated with (although it should be) Elliott’s work. Lee has a lot of layers and the role has many layers. It truly is career-defining … as weird as that is to say about an actor that’s been working for nearly 60 years. What’s even weirder is that it took so long to get that truly memorable performance.

Elliott should be in serious consideration for all of the big acting awards when the time comes, but like Rebecca Hall’s performance in “Christine” (another release from The Orchard) last year, it’s probably too early in the year for the performance to get the accolades it deserves.

Overall, “The Hero” is pretty standard fare – worth a watch, but nothing overly special. Elliott’s performance, however, shines and takes it up to “must see” status.

★★★1/2 of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.