Letter: Governor Dayton’s Wrong and Dangerous Action

By Rep. Dennis Smith

Guest Columnist

This legislative session was one of the most productive in recent history. Minnesotans will see tax relief, well-funded schools, and a $5 billion increase in transportation funding over the next 10 years. These were the result of negotiations between the Republican Legislature and Democrat Governor Mark Dayton. No one side got everything they wanted. Both Republicans and the governor had to compromise to reach these deals for the good of Minnesota and that’s exactly what happened.

That is why it was so disappointing to see the step taken by Governor Dayton to defund the Legislature because he received blowback from liberal special interest groups who were upset at the compromise agreements the governor signed into law. After signing the bills, Governor Dayton chose to line-item veto the funding for the House and the Senate, an action that is not only unprecedented in Minnesota history, but it has never been successfully done in any of the 50 states or the Federal Government either.

If the governor has the ability to defund an entire branch of government over a disagreement, what is the next step? Can the governor defund the courts over a decision he doesn’t like? Can the legislature defund the governor? The courts? This is not a path we should walk down.

Our system of government is built on the checks and balances that the three branches of government give us. Those branches — the executive, the legislature, and the courts — are enshrined in our constitution. They are all separate. They are all equal. By his actions, Governor Dayton has threatened that balance.

We expect more from our leaders in Minnesota than these petty and cynical games. When both sides came to an agreement, it was fair of legislative leaders to expect Governor Dayton to honor the negotiations and sign the bills without taking this wrong and unconstitutional step of defunding a co-equal branch of government.

I fully expect the courts to rule quickly and decisively in favor of the legislature in this dispute. However, it should not have come to this. Minnesotans rightfully expect more from our leaders and deserve it.

Dennis Smith (R-Maple Grove) is the state representative for 34B serving Maple Grove and Osseo.