Maple Grove Senior’s Ann Boline wins VFW teaching award

Ann Boline, social studies teacher at Maple Grove Senior High, is the recipient of the 2016-17 VFW District 7 Teacher of the Year Award. District 7 represents 25 VFW posts throughout the Twin Cities. Boline was nominated through the Palmer Lake Post in Brooklyn Park. Maple Grove Senior High teacher Ann Boline is the recipient of the 2016-17 VFW District 7 Teacher of the Year Award. She will go on to the compete for the Minnesota VFW Teacher of the Year this spring.

This award recognizes educators who foster development of democratic principles, promote America’s highest ideals and focus on citizenship education topics with their students. For Boline, honing in on these concepts with her students is especially important in today’s world.

“I teach AP [Advanced Placement] Psychology and Sociology, and I try to weave a sense of acceptance and tolerance into all my lessons,” Boline said. “If we understand human behavior, then we accept differences more readily. Accepting differences is part of our democracy.”

Boline has been teaching in Osseo Area Schools since 1997 and developed the AP Psychology program at Maple Grove Senior. As the VFW District 7 Teacher of the Year, she will now compete for the Minnesota VFW Teacher of the Year Award later this spring.