Link Crew leaders volunteer at children’s prom

Shriners Hospitals for Children – Twin Cities hosted its seventh annual prom for patients on April 8. For the third consecutive year, more than 40 student leaders from Maple Grove Senior High’s Link Crew attended the event to celebrate with the patients. Many of those patients traveled from throughout the Midwest to attend.

From dancing to singing to making new friends, MGSH’s Link Crew leaders documented their evening on the group’s Instagram page. Students are already looking forward to going back next year, said Janelle Gillis, career and college specialist at the school.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a pediatric health care system dedicated to providing its patients with specialty care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs. Children up to the age of 21 with orthopedic conditions are eligible for admission and receive all care in a family-centered environment. The Twin Cities location works to provide not only the highest quality pediatric orthopedic care for patients, but also services that go above and beyond medical care.