STMA boys’ tennis has strong first week

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports STMA’s Garret Johnson has a strong first week as doubles partner of Michael House. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

The STMA boys’ tennis team went 3-2 over a busy first week of action in and out of the Mississippi 8.

Saturday saw the Knights play three opponents in a season-opening tournament. The Knights swept Spring Lake Park 7-0, as everyone picked up victories in the first match of the year.

Coon Rapids, the second opponent, defeated the Knights 4-3. #4 singles player Ezra Dickerson (6-0, 6-1) got a win, as well as doubles team Garret Johnson and Johnny Thunder, who lost the first set in a tiebreaker but rebounded to get the win (6-7(4-7), 6-3, 10-3). #3 doubles team Joey Kragness and Ethan Cornell (6-1, 7-6 (7-4)) got the third win.

Against Rogers, the Knights got on the right side of a 4-3 score. #2 singles David Watts (6-0, 6-0), #3 singles Caden Sigerud (6-2, 6-0), Ezra Dickerson (6-3, 6-3) and #1 doubles Garret Johnson and Michael House (6-1, 6-2) were victorious for the Knights.

BUFFALO

The Knights won their first conference match of the year against Buffalo on Tuesday.

STMA’s singles players swept the match, with Jimmy Li (6-0, 6-2), Owen Lindstrom (6-3, 6-4), David Watts (6-3, 6-2) and Caden Sigerud (6-2, 6-0) all winning.

Michael House and Garret Johnson won their doubles match in a comeback effort (1-6, 6-4, 6-4) as the Knights won the match 5-2.

HUTCHINSON

Finally, the Knights played Hutchinson on Thursday, losing some close sets in a 2-5 match loss.

Caden Sigerud (6-1, 6-1) and the doubles team of Johnny Thunder and David Watts (6-4, 7-6 (7-4) scored points for the Knights.