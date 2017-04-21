Maple Grove to host open houses for input on comprehensive plan

The city of Maple Grove will host two open houses for the public to provide their input on the 2018 comprehensive plan update. These will be informal conversations with city staff primarily regarding:

• Land use in the gravel mining area

• Land use in the northwest and southwest sectors of the city

• Work to date of the comprehensive plan update advisory committee

The two sessions are identical and will take place Wednesday, April 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, May 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Maple Grove Government Center lobby, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway.