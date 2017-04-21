Knights baseball stay unbeaten with pair of close wins

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports The Knights Cody Kelly takes off for third base against Big Lake. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

It took a pair of rallies, but the Knights moved to 4-0 on the season with victories over Big Lake and Buffalo.

STMA defeated the Hornets 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon. Big Lake jumped up 2-0 in the first inning, but the Knights responded in the third with an RBI triple by Jack Kelly and an RBI double by Cody Kelly.

After the Hornets got another run in the fourth, Thompson brought in Fiedler and Nick Dinkel doubled to bring in Paxton and give STMA its first lead of the day. The Knights would hold on for the win.

Manager Paul Schumm said that despite the win, there was a lack of focus.

“I don’t know if the snow last night made these guys think that we weren’t playing today or what, but we just did not come out ready to play today.”

BUFFALO

The Knights fell behind big for the second straight game, but found a way to score a 7-5 win over the Bison and improve to 4-0.

Trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning, the Knights offense went to work. Fiedler stole home after driving in Jack Kelly and Nick Dinkel put the Knights in front with a big hit.

Ethan Krehbiel-Valoaga drove in Cody Kelly and an error brought in Fiedler to make it 7-4 Knights in the sixth.

STMA took the victory by the score of 7-5.

The Knights played Hopkins on Monday and Chisago Lakes on Tuesday. The schedule continues with Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday and a Saturday doubleheader against Moorhead.