Five Osseo High seniors signed their National Letters of Intent as part of National Signing Day April 12.

They are (left to right): Corey Moody (cross country, track and field) Western Illinois University, Kamilla Kisch (women’s rifle) Ole Miss University, Axey Vang (lacrosse) Alderson Broaddus University, John Bezdicek (baseball) Southwest Minnesota State University, and Matt Bezdicek (baseball) Southwest Minnesota State University.