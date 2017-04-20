Margo Coomes named OSH’s 2017 Athena Award winner

by Bob San

Margo Coomes is Osseo High School’s Athena Award Winner for 2017.

The award, now in its 45th year, is given to the top senior female athletes in Minneapolis and suburban area public and private high schools. Selection of this award is based on excellence in individual sports or for participation and accomplishments in team sports. The main criteria for the Athena Award are athletic accomplishments and school and community activities.

Coomes participates in swimming and diving, hockey and lacrosse at OSH and has earned 14 letters.

In diving, Coomes is a five-year varsity competitor, a team captain for one year and MVP for two seasons. She earned five varsity letters and was all-conference honorable mention once. She holds both the six-dive and 11-dive school records. Margo Coomes is Osseo High School’s 2017 Athena Award winner.

Coomes lettered four times in hockey, was team captain and all-conference honorable mentions for one season.

In lacrosse, Coomes is a three-time all-conference performer, all-conference honorable mention and all-state second team for one season. She earned five varsity letters, two team MVP awards and captained the team in two seasons. She led the OPC team to two straight trip to the section championship game.

Of all her achievements, Coomes said she is proudest of her diving school records, making second team All-state as a junior in lacrosse and leading the team in goals and assists since sophomore year in lacrosse.

In school/community activities, Coomes is a lifeguard at the Maple Grove Community Center and a church youth leader. She made the National Honors Society and was Academic All-State.

Coomes has accepted a lacrosse scholarship at Concordia University in St. Paul. She will major in biology.

Coomes will receive the award along with the other winners at a luncheon May 5 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.

