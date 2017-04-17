Steven Ray Simons

June 29, 1950 – April 14, 2017

Steven Simons, age 66, of Elk River, passed away on April 14, 2017 at his home.He was preceded in death by father, Ray “Shorty” Simons.Steve is survived by his mother, Bernadine Simons; sister, Beverly (Don) Goerisch; wife, Candace; sons, Frank and Ray (Danielle); grandsons, Frank and Raymond; many other relatives and friends.No services will be held according to his wishes.“If you’ve taken part of a man’s time, you’ve taken part of his life.”Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212www.daresfuneralservice.com