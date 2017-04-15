Osseo residents welcome to drop off items during City Clean Up day

The residents of Osseo can drop off certain items during the City Clean Up Day Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Public Works parking lot, 800 Broadway Street E.

A valid driver’s license with an Osseo address is required. This clean up event is sponsored by the city and is for Osseo residents only.

Returning this year during the clean up event will be the Osseo Lions Club on site collecting used eye glasses, sunglasses and hearing aids.

The city of Osseo is charging to dispose of certain items. The following are acceptable items and costs:

• Appliances: (air conditioner, compressor, dehumidifier, dishwasher, disposable refrigerant tank, drinking fountain, dryer, freezer, furnace, garage door opener, garbage disposal, gas refrigerator, humidifier, microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven, trash compactor, vent hood free from stove, washing machine, water cooler, water heater and water softener) — $10 each

• Carpet and/or pads 10’ x 12’ — $20

• Chair (recliner) — $25

• Computer keyboard (only) — $2

• Computer, lap top — $20

• Computer monitor or printer — $17

• Copy machine — $25

• Couch — $25

• Hide-a-bed — $35

• Lawnmowers (drained) — $10

• Lawnmowers (riding) — $25

• Mattress or box spring — $25

• Snow blowers (drained) — $10

• Stereo equipment — $17

• Television (up to 27″) — $27

• Television (36″ or larger) — $65

• Tires — $5 for car/off rim and $11 for truck/off rim

Unacceptable items include: brush, compost, construction demolition materials, hazardous waste, paint, household cleaners and recyclable materials.

Anyone with questions can call Public Services at 763-425-5741. Randy’s Sanitation, the residential waste contractor, will be on hand to collect and dispose of the dropped off items. Additional items and service rates can be negotiated with Randy’s.