Monroe Crossing coming to Le Musique Room

MONROE CROSSING

The Le Musique Room at the St. Michael Cinema is proud to present “the Midwest’s Premier Bluegrass & Gospel Quintet,” Monroe Crossing, on Wednesday, April 19.

Still going strong after 17 years, Monroe Crossing presents a high energy stage show. With a combination of tight vocal harmonies, stellar instrumentation and endearing comedic stage presence, they will bring to you an unforgettable experience. The band specializes in traditional bluegrass music, but they don’t stop there… They also put their own spin on selections from other genres such as country, R&B and rock and roll. With many talented song-writers, they also perform much of their own original music. Taking audience requests at intermission is a standard at Monroe Crossing shows, so you always have the opportunity to hear some of your own favorite tunes.

The band tours this year in support of their latest release “Monroe Crossing Plays Classic Country”, which is their bluegrass take on classic country songs from the golden era.

Founded in 2000 and named in honor of Bill Monroe, “the Father of Bluegrass,” Monroe Crossing plays 150 shows every year performing in venues across the US, Canada and Europe. Making appearances in places like Branson’s Silver Dollar City, the legendary Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View, Arkansas, The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, the 2014 IBMA World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh NC and twice at the one and only Carnegie Hall.

Monroe Crossing is made up of five very distinct personalities with differing musical backgrounds. When combined, their individual histories make for a very unique ensemble sound. The group brings several instruments to their performances, including the guitar, fiddle, mandolin, bass, banjo, dobro, and harmonica.

Among their many honors, Monroe Crossing was awarded “Bluegrass Album of the Year” by the Minnesota Music Academy in 2003. In 2007, they were inducted into the Minnesota Hall of Fame. They have twice been selected to showcase at the annual “World of Bluegrass” convention hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and they have appeared twice at Carnegie Hall in New York City. In 2016, Monroe Crossing will have the honor of being the first Minnesota bluegrass band to ever perform in South Korea.

For 17 years, Monroe Crossing has been blowing crowds away with their impressive energy, witty stage presence and audience engagement that always leaves them with a smile on their face.

Tickets are on sale now for $28. Doors open at 1:15 p.m., show begins 2 p.m. For more information, visit LeMusiqueRoom.com, or call 612-314-9199.