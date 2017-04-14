Seek Shelter: State wide tornado drills, April 20

Each year the National Weather Service and 16 state and local agencies and organizations sponsor Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota. One of the educational events will be state wide tornado drills at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m., Thursday, April 20.

Outdoor warning sirens and NOAA Weather Radios will sound in a simulated tornado warning. The first drill is intended for institutions and businesses. The evening drill is intended for second shift workers and families. According to the National Weather Service, Minnesota experiences an average of 40 tornadoes per year. In 2012, 37 twisters touched down. A record was set in 2010 with 104 tornadoes across the state.

Understanding this threat and knowing what to do when a tornado is approaching can save lives.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is designed to remind individuals, families, businesses, schools and institutions to plan ahead for Minnesota’s severe spring and summer weather. This is a good time to make and practice an emergency plan, and to refresh an emergency preparedness kits.

WHAT TO DO DURING A TORNADO

In a house with a basement, avoid windows. Get in the basement and under some kind of sturdy protection (heavy table or work bench), or cover yourself with a mattress or sleeping bag. Know where very heavy objects rest on the floor above (pianos, refrigerators, water beds, etc.) and do not go under them. They might fall down through a weakened floor and crush you.

In a house with no basement, avoid windows. Go to the lowest floor, small center room (like a bathroom or closet), under a stairwell, or in an interior hallway with no windows. Crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down, and cover your head with your hands. A bath tub may offer a shell of partial protection. Even in an interior room, you should cover yourself with some sort of thick padding (mattress, blankets, etc.) to protect against falling debris in case the roof and ceiling fail.

If you live in an apartment that is on an upper floor, get to the lowest level of the building that you can immediately. This could be an underground parking garage or a neighbor’s first floor apartment. Then move to the most interior area possible, away from windows. If you live in a high-rise apartment building, you might not have enough time to get to a lower level, so picking a place in the hallway in the center of the building or a stairwell is the best idea. If that is not available, a closet, bathroom or interior hall without windows is the safest spot in your apartment during a tornado. Power loss during a tornado storm is common, so avoid elevators and keep a flashlight handy.

In an office building, hospital or store, follow instructions from facility managers. Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building – away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Then, crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off elevators; you could be trapped in them if power is lost.

In a mobile home, get out! Even if your home is tied down, you probably are safer outside, even if the only alternative is to seek shelter out in the open. Most tornadoes can destroy even tied-down mobile homes. If your community has a tornado shelter, go there fast. If there is a sturdy permanent building within easy running distance, seek shelter there. Otherwise, lie flat on low ground away from your home, protecting your head. If possible, use open ground away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you.

Vehicles are extremely dangerous in a tornado. If the tornado is visible, far away, and the traffic is light, you might be able to drive away from its path by moving at right angles to the tornado. Otherwise, park the car as quickly and safely as possible — out of traffic lanes. Get out and seek shelter in a sturdy building. If you are in open country, run to low ground away from cars (which may roll over on you). Lie flat and face-down, protecting the back of your head with your arms. Avoid seeking shelter under bridges, which can accelerate the wind while offering little protection against flying debris.

In the open outdoors, if possible, seek shelter in a sturdy building. If not, lie flat and face-down on low ground, protecting the back of your head with your arms. Get as far away from trees and cars as you can; they may be blown onto you in a tornado.