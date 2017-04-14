Northwest Nighthawk home school track team heads into second season

By David Pedersen

Crow River News Sophomore Jacob Binsfeld sets the team record in the 100m.

The Northwest Nighthawks, one of the few MSHSL sanctioned home school coop track and field teams, is starting its second season.

The team will run in a few local meets, including in Rockford and Maple Lake. The team draws athletes from Hanover, Rockford, Buffalo, Greenfield, Rogers, Corcoran and Maple Grove.

“We trained everyone together throughout the season last year, but we let them choose their favorite events at meets,” notes assistant coach and program athletic director Jennifer Swanson. “This year we are able to split into separate squads to specialize in sprints, distance or throws.”

Swanson says the increased interest can be credited to the addition of new coaches John Kippley, Dave Binsfeld and Kurt Detloff. Kippley also helped coach cross country runners. Kirk Swanson is the head coach.

“Heading into our second competition season, we are a lot more organized,” adds Jennifer Swanson. “More athletes know what to expect from the season and meets and understand instructions for workouts. Everything is more efficient and effective. The athletes have a lot of enthusiasm for the season and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch improvements over last year.”

Senior captain Gus Spencer returns from last year to pace the sprinters. He looks to specialize in the 400-meter run. Junior Jake Bendickson returns in the 100 and 200 sprint events.

Senior Grant Prom had some impressive kicks during cross country and is gearing up for competition in the sprints. Sophomore Jacob Binsfeld expects to be improved in the shorter distances.

Sophomore Maria Lundy leads the girls in sprint events, with sophomore Dominique Spencer coming new to the sport after success in club soccer and basketball programs.

Distance runners are led by sophomore Erika Swanson and ninth-grader Jerilynn Simmer. Both qualified for the state cross country meet last fall.

Sophomores Phillip Kippley and Drake Fraser have been leading the distance crew at practices and junior Peter Weber is looking strong for a first-season runner.

Will Fuglestad returns with team records in the shot and discus. Josh Springfield is a newcomer to the weight throwing events.

The first outdoor action was April 6 at Rockford. Springfield set team records in both the shot put and discus throw. Lundy and Binsfeld set records in the 100, while Spencer set a team best time in the 200 and Fraser in the 3200.

Erica Swanson set the state honor roll time standard in the 3200. It was one of the many personal best times recorded at the meet.