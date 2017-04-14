Grade schoolers get flavor of one-room school in Burschville

Second graders from St. John’s Lutheran School in Corcoran wore period clothing during their visit last year to the historic Burschville School one-room schoolhouse in Corcoran. (Photo courtesy of North Hennepin Pioneer Society)

The North Hennepin Pioneer Society is welcoming schools to bring their classes to the historic Burschville School one-room school house to step back in time for just a little while.

Burschville School is located four miles west of Corcoran on County Road 10, one mile east of Country Road 19.

“The second-grade students from St. John’s Lutheran School [in Corcoran] visit our one-room school each May,” said Bonnie Maue, of the Pioneer Society. “They have maintained this practice for more than 21 years. Currently, Jeremy Koosman has been bringing his class to our District No. 107 schoolhouse. Six years have passed since his first trip to Burschville. He prepares the students for their visit and gives the children a glimpse of life in a one-room school.”

She continued, “Unlike the original students, these students arrive by bus. They spend the morning learning what class was like long ago. They come with lunch pails and, on occasion, they dress-up in time-period clothing. They learn about what was expected in an early 1900s classroom, including proper etiquette and manners. They might find these expectations to be different from their current classroom rules.”

Students from the Salem Lutheran School in Hanover have also visited the old one-room school.

Burschville School does not have a furnace, making it necessary for the Pioneer Society to close the building for the winter. This means that the school visiting season is just beginning. The Pioneer Society invites schools to bring their classes. For information, call Bonnie at 763-420-3440 or Verneal at 763-498-8677 or e-mail them at [email protected] Second grade teacher Jeremy Koosman for six years has brought students from St. John’s Lutheran School in Corcoran to the historic Burschville School in Corcoran. Students spend a half-day getting a feel for what life was like in the one-room schoolhouse era. (Photo courtesy of North Hennepin Pioneer Society)

Proceeds from fund raisers help the North Hennepin Pioneer Society operate and maintain Burschville School and its programs. Summerfest is a main fund raising event for the society. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the school. The school will be open for the public to visit and explore. “We will have activities fit for all ages,” Maue said. “We have live music, children’s scavenger hunt, children’s games, face-painting and a flea market. For purchase we have door prize tickets, raffle tickets and food prepared by one of our former students. He prepares those amazing grilled pork chops, fresh corn on the cob, root beer floats and more.”

Interested in becoming a member of the North Hennepin Pioneer Society? Yearly membership is $12 per person, $20 per couple or $5 per student. For information on school events contact Bonnie or Verneal or visit the website at www.ci.corcoran.mn.us. Click on “events & activities.”