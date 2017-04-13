Osseo loses businessman, ‘real Osseoite’

A favorite hang out spot and business — also known as George’s Man Cave — has gone silent.

Osseo has lost a popular businessman Kurt Beucler, 58, who died Monday, April 3, at North Memorial Medical Center. He was the proprietor and master barber for 30 years of George’s Barber Shop.

He was born Sept. 9, 1958, to George and Corinne (Roden) Beucler. After graduating from Osseo High School, Kurt Beucler attended Barber School. He married Jodi Thompson. The couple had three children, Chase, Bo, and Shayne.

He was a true outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and gardening, as well as spending time on the boat.

Kurt Beucler is survived by his children, Chase, Bo, and Shayne; father, George Beucler of Aitkin; brother, Marc Beucler of Aitkin; and sisters, Georgiana Walsh, of Deerwood and Stephanie Beucler, of Hastings. He was preceded in death by his mom, Corinne; his sister, Christine; and a brother-in-law, John Walsh.

Funeral services were Wednesday, April 12.

A memorial of flowers and cards are placed in Osseo outside of George’s Barber Shop. The shop’s owner, Kurt Beucler, died Monday, April 3. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller)

SHOP HISTORY

George’s Barber Shop is a third-generation, family-owned barber shop that has been serving Osseo and surrounding areas for the past 86 years.

The shop opened for business in June 1926.

In 1948, George Beucler formed a partnership with Leo Roden. The barber shop was built in 1954 at its current location at 219 Central Avenue.

Roden retired in 1966 and George Beucler took over the business.

Kurt took over at the barber shop when George retired.

REACTION TO THE NEWS

Kurt Beucler and the barber shop were popular with the residents and business people of Osseo. His death has hit people hard, as expressed in the make-shift memorial outside the barber shop. Flowers and cards rest on the table and chairs outside the shop, offering condolences to the family.

“The city of Osseo is deeply saddened by the loss of a long-time and much-loved downtown Osseo business owner,” Osseo City Administrator Riley Grams said.

Carole Larson, Osseo resident, former Osseo business person and former Osseo Mayor, also expressed her condolences. “He was such a nice guy and very independent,” she said.

Larson added, “Kurt was a real Osseoite — born and raised here and proud of it. He was so proud of the area and had a big, historic picture of Osseo on his wall in his ‘Man Cave’ barber shop. He always pointed in that big, framed picture where the house had been when he was growing up. The picture meant a lot to him.”

According to Larson, Kurt Beucler was always interested in the school district and city activities.