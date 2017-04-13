Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY METRO SELF STORAGE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned self storage unit(s) will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, in their entirety to the highest bidder, on or after 05/05/2017 to satisfy the lien of Metro Self Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and generally described and is located at the respective address below. The sale will be conducted under the guidance of Cheli Rosa(AU003807) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing and bidding five (5) days prior to the sale on www.StorageStuff.bid. The terms of the sale will be cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyers premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described has general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed from the property within 48 hours or sooner.

Metro Self Storage/ Metro Self Storage-16655 County Rd 30, Maple Grove, MN 55311 will list storage units on the website www.StorageStuff.bid beginning at 11:00am.

Unit # 147, Moose Corwin 4 kitchen chairs, 3 floor lamps, kitchen table, coffee table, 3 TV stands, coolers, Tupperware and Misc Boxes.

Published in

The Press

April 13, 20, 2017

673536