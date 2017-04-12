Dayton approves utility rate increases

‘Running negative on cash flow’

By Megan Hopps

Sun Press Newspapers

The Dayton City Council unanimously voted to raise the current utility rates for all users connected to city sewer and water.

The base rate increase for water is $6.50 and the base rate increase for sewer is $9.50. In addition to the base rate increases, the council approved a water availability charge that applies to almost all homes in the city as they benefit from having the water system in place in the form of fire protection. The ordinance does not apply to vacant homes or homes with additional water connection stubs. The council did not approve an availability charge for sewer.

Background

The utility rates were set back in 2007 and, because of the economic downturn, the rates were not increased. According to Mayor Tim McNeil, this decision was made to lighten the financial burden on residents.

Now that the economy is recovering, the rates required some attention because the city is not collecting adequate funds to keep up with operating and maintenance costs.

City Administrator Tina Goodroad said the rates were nominally increased in 2016, but there’s been very little increases since the rates were first set a decade ago.

“Typically when you set up these rates, we have some jumps at the beginning years and then have an annual increase to keep in line with debt service, to keep in line with cash reserves and to build adequate operating expenses — we haven’t done that,” she said. “That is why we’re faced with this decision tonight.”

Goodroad added the utility rate study conducted by AEM Financial staff aligns with the city’s capital improvement plan (CIP) and factors in the city’s growth rate to be 100 homes per year, a rate that Goodroad said is conservative.

“All of your connection fees in the sewer and water fund are being used to pay for current debt,” said AEM representative Steve McDonald. “The challenge is two things — in the water fund, the biggest challenge is that you have to use rates to pay for future CIP, but you don’t have access to those connection fees based on decisions made in the past to allocate all that to debt service funds. That’s the reason for the increase.”

Steve referenced a targeted cash balance as the number of dollars needed to pay off the system by 2026.

“The targeted cash balance is a full years worth of the following years debt service and 50 percent of estimated operating costs,” McDonald said. “This number does not factor in depreciation. We just need to pay the bills.”

McDonald said the numbers he presented at the most recent council meeting operated under the assumptions that the city would not construct a water tower in the southwest until the year 2023. He also factored in the $200,000 surplus in the water fund.

“We modeled everything based on those instructions,” he said. “The end result is that we’re able to nearly hit the cash target at the end of the 10 years, but by pushing out some of those capital items, we are going to be running a cash flow deficit in the water fund. That’s the important thing to point out.”

The council agreed that the utility rates would need to be evaluated on an annual basis to ensure the city reaches its cash target.

“Most of the operating revenue will come from the usage charge,” McDonald said. “If we kept the base fee the same and reduced the usage charge, that would have a detrimental effect in that your higher users would get a significant discount. So by reducing the base, we were able to have the effect of positive cash flow.”

McDonald proposed the base fee at $6.50 per 1,000 gallons and an additional $2.83 for users that exceed that limit.

“The biggest issue that we have in the water and the sewer fund is that we’re paying for capital with operating revenue expense, not connection charges,” he said. “That’s why when we get to the end of the ten year period that we’re running negative on cash flow.”

The Vote

McDonald said the connection fees are allocated to outstanding bonds. Currently, there are 730 users on the system. Goodroad said the fees would be collected on a bi-monthly basis and that the proposed plan affects approximately 250 homes.

“We need to discuss if we have an availability fee on both sewer and water or just water and if we charge that to vacant lots that have stubs,” she said. “Additionally, do we charge for those who paid for additional stubs in case they want to subdivide? All of these scenarios need to be considered.”

Mayor McNeil said he had a hard time making peace with charging someone for a service they’re not getting.

“Now, the access charge for water, you are getting a service — you’re getting fire protection,” he said. “When it comes to sewer there’s no advantage.”

McNeil said he’d prefer to see no charge for extra water stubs until those homeowners choose to subdivide. In those cases, they would be charged at the time of construction. Councilor Bob O’Brien said, in the future, he’d like every citizen in Dayton to pay a set amount for the infrastructure.

“This affects me just as it does any other resident,” he said. “We need to have an infrastructure fund for sewer and water. However you structure that, every citizen in Dayton needs to pay a set amount to cover that. Not just the people on sewer and water, but everybody. We’re all going to be on sewer and water someday and we can’t keep bonding. We have to start saving for the future.”

Goodroad said the reason staff proposed an availability charge for sewer is that the residents that are currently connected pay a fee that goes towards long-term operation, maintenance and repair of the system.

“Eventually, when other homes that are not paying that fee connect, they will benefit from those funds,” she said. “It’s a fairness issue from that standpoint. That’s why we were recommending that you look at both the water and the sewer.”

After hours of discussion, the council decided to move forward with a water base-rate fee of $6.50 and an additional charge for availability. The availability charge would not apply to vacant lots or lots with extra stubs. The council voted for a $9.50 sewer base rate and did not move forward with the sewer availability charge.

Goodroad said, with the implementation of this ordinance, an approximate 212 homes would be affected. She added that the base rate would take effect in May, but the availability charge would not be implemented until July. The reason for this is because this will have a significant affect on the amount of work staff will have to do to enter each user into the accounting system.

McDonald said by eliminating the sewer availability charge, the city will be short $300,000 by the end of the ten-year period. However, Goodroad informed the council that, after receiving the fourth quarter report, there was a $200,000 surplus in the general fund, and, it’s an option for the council to transfer those funds to the water fund to improve its condition.

The council did not make a decision on the transfer of funds, but showed interest in transferring the funds. The council was in agreement that this would be looked at on an annual basis and if the city was able to cut costs elsewhere, those funds would be transferred to cover the shortage in the water fund.

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]