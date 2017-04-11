Royals softball turns a corner in loss to Buffalo

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers Royals softball team was 1-1 heading into their home opener against Buffalo on April 7, and coming off a loss to St. Michael-Albertville that was riddled with sloppy defense.

They were looking to get things back on track quickly, but Buffalo had other plans in mind. They were able to slowly tack on runs, either one or two an inning, until they found themselves leading the Royals 5-1 heading into the sixth. Kaitlynn Lloyd was all smiles after she scored from second on a past ball and brought her team within two points of Buffalo (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Royals held Buffalo scoreless in the top of the inning, and were then looking for a chance to make their move. First, Melea Bruns was able to get on base, followed by Kaitlynn Lloyd – both seniors trying to spark some life into their teammates.

Not much was working for the rest of their teammates, though, and suddenly it was Allie Smith who found her self in the batters box. The Royals were one out away from blowing this chance to put runs on the board as the runners remained at first and second, but Smith battled.

First, she stayed alive long enough for a past ball to advance the two runners to second and third. She continued to fight after that, fouling off everything that came close to the strike zone and staying away from the few balls that the Buffalo pitcher threw her way.

Then another past ball came and the pinch runner in for Bruns crossed home plate, and after some mishaps getting the ball back to the pitcher, Lloyd was able to score from second. Smith would end her at bat getting walked, but it was her ability to keep battling that allowed the Royals to cut the lead to 5-3. Allie Smith’s ability to stay alive in the batters box during her sixth-inning at bat gave the Royals a chance to win the game. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“Those are the kinds of things that will build your confidence for the future for a young player,” head coach Jerry Bruns said of Smith’s at bat, in which he guessed she faced about 10 pitches. “That’s what these guys need to get under their belt.”

Smith would eventually come around to score to make it a 5-4 game in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Buffalo would get their third out soon after, stranding runners on the bases, holding onto their one-point lead.

Buffalo would get two more runs in the top of the seventh inning and go on to win the game 7-4, but Jerry Bruns wasn’t too disappointed with the loss afterwards. He saw a lot of growth in his players during the game, and that is what he is hoping for at this point in the spring as they build towards the end of the season.

“Mainly I thought towards the second half that maybe we turned a corner with our young team of battling instead of going through the motions,” the head coach explained. “I though we played better than we did (against STMA). We hit better, but we’re still young.”