North Shore gym club news

North Shore Gymnastics Association’s girls Level 6-8 teams competed at the recent Minnesota State competition at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

In Level 8, Olivia Jahnke (14) placed sixth in the all-around, plus was seventh on vault and ninth on balance beam. Kate Schmid (17) earned eighth place in the all-around. She finished fifth on floor exercise, sixth on beam and 10th on uneven bars.

For the Level 7 team, Alyseia Brache (13) was fifth on floor. Ava Jaenchen (11) placed 12th on vault. In Level 6 Jaylynn Dyer (12) was 12th on bars.

The North Shore girls Level 8 qualifying gymnasts will compete next at the regional competition April 6-7 and the Level 6-7 gymnasts will compete April 21-23.

Information: 763-479-3189 or www.northshoregym.org.