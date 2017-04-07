Rocket golf teams are more experienced and complete

By David Pedersen

Crow River News Rockford’s girls golf team includes top row from left, Kiah Mathiason, Nicole Steenstra, Kacey Reed, Kate Hu, Jessie Seymour and Taylor Andres. Front row, Anna Stecker, Kate Nolby, Megan Nolby and Lexi Wacker. (Submitted photo)

Last year Rockford did not field enough golfers for a team score on many occasions. That will not be the case this spring as coach Steve Petroski reports having 10 golfers for the varsity and junior varsity levels.

The boys are no longer a young team with several returning varsity players, including four seniors.

Action starts next week for both teams. The first Wright County Conference boys event is 3 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Glencoe Country Club. The girls open with a 4 p.m. non-conference event at Kimball Monday, April 10 and the first league event is 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Albion Ridges in Annandale.

The girls will be led by captain Kacey Reed, who has earned three letters so far. Petroski says she has a chance to compete for All-Conference honors.

Also returning to the varsity team are juniors Anna Stecker and Nicole Steenstra. The rest will compete for varsity spots including Kiah Mathiason, Kate Hu, Jessie Seymour, Taylor Andres, Kate Nolby, Megan Nolby and Lexi Wacker.

“As a team we are still very young, but there is a great attitude and excitement as the season begins,” said Petroski. “There will be some struggles at the beginning of the season, but I have high expectations for improvement as the season unwinds.”

Rockford’s boys are paced by experienced seniors Luke Schuneman, Tyler Sterling, Ryan Nolby and Nick Grates. Junior Lucan Botten and sophomore Bryce Zimmer also earned letters last year.

The same varsity lineup returns after placing seventh out of eight teams in the conference. Coach Bruce Koenen says the team goal is to move up to at least fourth place.

“I think we can be competitive with most of the teams except Annandale, Dassel-Cokato and Litchfield,” adds Koenen. “Last season was our first year in the conference and it was a disadvantage because the other teams had played theses courses.”

Rockford has two seniors out for the first time in Jake Hall and Max Skinner. Hall was a standout in football and basketball. Other newcomers are juniors Joe Dieter and Joe Seymore, plus sophomore Qadan Simpson.

Indoor track meet at Rockford

Rockford will conduct a boys and girls indoor track meet, 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the community center.

Teams entered include Cloquet, Dassel-Cokato, Holy Family, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Maple Lake, Spectrum and West Lutheran.