Rogers defeats Chanhassen in high-scoring affair

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

With 11:40 left in the game, Rogers sophomore Emily Rubbelke reached her arms out as far as she possibly could to grab the basketball from falling out of bounds and back into Chanhassen’s possession.

She succeeded, keeping her toes just centimeters from the out-of-bounds line and gathering herself after her momentum pushed her forward. She regained control, took two dribbles, and split two Storm defenders as she laid the ball in the hoop to put the Royals back up by ten. Emily Rubbelke drives to the hoop in the second half versus Chanhassen. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Rogers girls basketball team defeated Chanhassen 74-68 on Feb. 4, the fourth time this season that they have scored 74 points in a game (tie for season high). Five Royals players scored in double figures, including Haylee Fingalsen, who scored a team-high 18 points.

“We got the big baskets down the stretch,” head coach Greg Amundson said. “We hit our free throws.”

The Royals made three of their four free throws in the first half and went 12 for 16 in the second half to finish 75 percent as a team. Allison Dahlgren and Claire Swan both hit consecutive shots at the foul line down the stretch, which was enough to hold of their opponents.

Alaina Brenning looks for an open teammate. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“They’ll come after you,” Amundson said about the Storm who fell back to .500 after the loss. “They really don’t like to lose.”

The Storm outscored the Royals 35-32 in the second half but the Royals took a nine-point advantage into halftime with help from guard Raven Schwieters, who made three three-point shots in the first half alone. Her and Swan both ended with 12 points, while Rubbelke and Secrist scored in double figures as well in the victory. Jessica Bren led all scorers with 19 points for the Storm.

The Royals improve to 9-13, winning four of the team’s last six games including three against conference opponents. The Royals have a tough test ahead, facing four Mississippi 8 opponents to close out the season. Three of the games are on the road.

The team travels to Princeton on Feb. 7 for a tilt with the Tigers, a team that is 5-15 on the season and 2-6 in conference. The game is set to tip-off at 7:15 p.m. The Tigers are led by Julia Bjurman, a junior guard who averages 14.5 points per game.