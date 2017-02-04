Rogers Oks plans for street improvement project

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The second year of a pavement management plan in Rogers will begin with a 3,300-foot section of Rogers Drive.

The Rogers City Council Jan. 24 approved a proposal from WSB & Associates for an expenditure not to exceed $65,700 for the preparation of plans and specifications on the project.

According to City Engineer Bret Weiss, Phase 2 of the Rogers Drive street improvement project will focus on “one of the poorest performing streets in the city.”

In Phase 1, Rogers Drive was reconstructed from just east of Rapid Marine driveway to David Koch, Weiss said. Phase 2 will begin at the limits of Rapid Marine to the intersection north of South Diamond Lake Road (Rogers Drive and Richard Street).

“Existing Rogers Drive for this segment consists of two 12-foot lanes with shoulders varying in width and turn lanes,” said a memo to the city from Weiss. “The design will widen westbound/northbound Rogers Drive up to South Diamond Lake Road to two lanes with curb and gutter at McDonald’s and the Travel Center. Southbound/eastbound will maintain the same lane configuration until just before McDonald’s, where it will be widened for an additional lane until it connects with the Phase 1 project. Median work is also proposed to improve traffic movement. In addition, a mill and overlay is proposed for Rogers Drive from South Diamond Lake Road to the north intersection of Rogers Drive/Richard Street.”

The project will be funded with Municipal State Aid funds, transportation trunk funds and also with franchise fees.

Final design is expected to be completed by April, with state aid review to follow. The contract is expected to be awarded in May. Construction would occur between June and November.

PROFLIING CONCERN

During the Open Forum portion of the meeting, 12-year resident Roger Brown spoke to the council on two items of concern.

“I have been profiled [by the Police Department] three times in the last 12 years, the last time a month ago,” said Brown, whose children now are 12 and 18 years old. “The first time, my kids were very small and I had them in the back seat. Profiling, whether racial, class or otherwise, has no place in Rogers or the United States.”

“I hate to find myself in that position; I hate to find my children in that position,” Brown added. “I look forward to continuing to be an engaged citizen.”

Brown said he was a Boy Scout growing up, and has been “mentored by law enforcement.” He said he has been a gun permit holder recently.

His second concern was that the way the city audio-records its City Council proceedings is “very outdated.”

“It’s not very effective, and it’s difficult to discern what people are saying,” Brown said. “I’m concerned about the availability [of recordings], the most recent one from December. I encourage you to make files downloadable.”

According to Brown, citizens’ opportunities to get information and express their concerns would be benefited by expediting availability of the recordings.”

“It’s relatively inexpensive,” he said. “An intern or anyone could to it.”