Osseo skiers compete in Elk River Meet

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers Freshman Nick Kjome paces Osseo at the Elk River Meet. (Photo by Rich Moll–richmollphotography.com)

The Osseo girls’ Nordic ski team placed third at Woodland Trails in Elk River Jan. 19.

Senior Maren Strootman led the Orioles with a seventh-place finish. Osseo senior Maren Strootman has been the Orioles’ top skier this season. Other top finishers were Sammy Strootman (14th) and Cristin Curwick (17th).

The boys’ team placed fourth out of the five teams. Freshman Nick Kjome paced the boys with a sixth-place finish. Vaughn Thomas (22nd) and Adam Saetveit (23 rd) also placed highly for the Orioles.

Next up for the Osseo skiers is the Northwest Suburban Conference championships February 1.